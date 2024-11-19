Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Upland Software Trading Up 26.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UPLD opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 589,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 315,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 185,617 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

