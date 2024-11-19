Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 22,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $1,103,726.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,339.30. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 8,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $420,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,706 shares in the company, valued at $38,743,947. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,330,756 shares of company stock valued at $196,342,674 in the last 90 days. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

VERX opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 274.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

