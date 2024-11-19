Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in GE Vernova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $325.31 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.43.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.