Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.05 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 600.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of BlueLinx worth $23,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,663,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,954,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BXC stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $132.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

View Our Latest Report on BXC

About BlueLinx

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.