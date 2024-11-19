Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $23,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.35.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

