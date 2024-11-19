Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,980 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 23.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.25.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,788. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $2,734,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,664,760. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $520.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.34. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

