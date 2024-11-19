Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Viking Stock Performance

VIK opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Viking will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

