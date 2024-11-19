Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total value of $13,550,347.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,040 shares of company stock valued at $91,062,512. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.02 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.49. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.