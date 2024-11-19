What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for ODFL Q2 Earnings?

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $213.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.58. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,975 shares of company stock worth $10,062,478 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 148.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 124.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.