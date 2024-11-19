William Blair Has Positive Outlook for AMAT Q1 Earnings

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, November 15th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.81.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $170.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.68. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $773,611,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 341.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,857,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,288,000 after buying an additional 2,209,218 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,663,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,571,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,390,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $280,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

