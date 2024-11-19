Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $12,525,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

