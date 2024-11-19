Zacks Research Comments on Textron’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Textron in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Textron Stock Down 1.8 %

TXT stock opened at $83.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

