Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for PFG Q1 Earnings

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFG. Bank of America dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

NYSE:PFG opened at $86.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -324.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

