Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for AIT Q2 Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $267.40 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $155.47 and a one year high of $276.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

