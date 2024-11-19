Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for CP Q1 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

CP opened at $73.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,083,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 352,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after purchasing an additional 313,298 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

