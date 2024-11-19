Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for IBM FY2025 Earnings

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $10.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.34. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

Shares of IBM opened at $208.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

