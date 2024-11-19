Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for HEICO FY2025 Earnings

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for HEICO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $269.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. HEICO has a 12-month low of $167.56 and a 12-month high of $281.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.92 and a 200-day moving average of $239.87.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,625 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 402,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HEICO by 3.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,631.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,529,992.96. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,717,753. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

