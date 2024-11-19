Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $144.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,287,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,090,000 after buying an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after acquiring an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,105,000 after acquiring an additional 567,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,850,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

