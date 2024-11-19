Zacks Small Cap Predicts Lower Earnings for Defiance Silver

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Defiance Silver in a research note issued on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

DEF stock opened at C$0.25 on Monday. Defiance Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

