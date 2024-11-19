Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 794.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $384.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $216.60 and a 1 year high of $405.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

