12,411 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at $28,834,199.08. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

