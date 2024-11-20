12,772 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PDM opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.56 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -80.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

