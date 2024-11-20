12,836 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Stock Down 3.6 %

AMTM opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.