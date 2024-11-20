19,502 Shares in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

