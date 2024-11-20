8,906 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

