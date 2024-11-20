AgEagle Aerial Systems Appoints New Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Get alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) recently made significant changes to its executive leadership team, according to a Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2024.

Ms. Adrienne Anderson, aged 46, has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Interim Principal Accounting Officer of the Company, effective immediately. She is replacing Mark DiSiena, who resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer on November 15, 2024. Ms. Anderson brings a wealth of experience, having been the principal and founder of Anderson Accounting and Consulting, LLC since June 2023. Her consulting firm specializes in aiding public companies with financial reporting, SEC filings, and other financial matters. Moreover, she has served as the Chief Financial Officer of 374Water Inc. (Nasdaq: SCWO) since January 2024 and has previously held key positions in reputable accounting firms.

Under a recently signed Consulting Agreement, Ms. Anderson will be compensated at a rate of $400.00 per hour, with a minimum of five hours per week. Additionally, she will receive 25,000 restricted stock units, subject to certain milestones, as part of her compensation package.

Brent Pope, age 54, was named as the Chief Operating Officer of AgEagle Aerial Systems, effective immediately. Pope brings nearly three decades of experience in international manufacturing, sales, and engineering leadership in various sectors, including automotive, defense, and transportation.

The Form 8-K filing also included details of the Consulting Agreement between Ms. Anderson’s firm and AgEagle Aerial Systems, outlining compensation and terms of service. The agreement emphasizes confidentiality and specifies the scope of work Ms. Anderson will undertake as the Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Both Ms. Anderson and Mr. Pope have assumed their roles with immediate effect, with the Company expressing confidence in their abilities to contribute to its ongoing success in the industry.

The Board of Directors at AgEagle Aerial Systems anticipates that these strategic appointments will drive operational excellence, financial stewardship, and overall growth for the organization.

This article is based on information provided in the Form 8-K filing submitted to the SEC by AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the full filing for more details on these recent appointments and related agreements.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AgEagle Aerial Systems’s 8K filing here.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

(Get Free Report)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

Featured Stories