Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 54,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,995 shares of company stock worth $1,739,510.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

A opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.39 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

