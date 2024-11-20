Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $354,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,686.89. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,065,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

