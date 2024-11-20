Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $666,840,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 427,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,056,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,672,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

ALLE opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a one year low of $103.19 and a one year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,511.68. This trade represents a 53.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

