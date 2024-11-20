Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 26,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

Altice USA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.52. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altice USA

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,860,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,094,451. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,441,816 shares of company stock valued at $157,824,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,281,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

