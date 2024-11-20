Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 547,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPM opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day moving average of $210.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

