Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.