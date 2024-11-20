AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.33% of AMC Networks worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in AMC Networks by 119.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in AMC Networks by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $599.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

