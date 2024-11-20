American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American International Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American International Group by 83.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

