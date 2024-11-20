American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.52 and traded as low as $13.75. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 2,754 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,716 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

