Analysts Set Expectations for CAE’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CAE by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,430,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 412,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 103,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth $4,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after buying an additional 736,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CAE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

