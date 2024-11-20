Analysts Set Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Price Target at $16.00

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SERV. Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Capmk raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics Stock Up 7.2 %

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $9,636,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at $407,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.