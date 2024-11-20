Anthony P. Lee Sells 25,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,996,916.30. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

