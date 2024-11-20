Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.21 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

