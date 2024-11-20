Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is GAMMA Investing LLC’s Largest Position

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,842 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in Apple by 4.7% during the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 29,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 87,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 137,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 46.8% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average is $217.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $111,148,695.84. This trade represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.