Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 11.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 139,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,097,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $721,658,000 after purchasing an additional 350,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock worth $92,007,745. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

