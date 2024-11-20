Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $173.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ARCH opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

