Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.46. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 125.09%. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Ascot Resources will post 0.1030303 EPS for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

