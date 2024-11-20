Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 770.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 608.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 44.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 3,412.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Assurant by 443.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.16.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

