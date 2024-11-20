Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 509.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Assurant Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

