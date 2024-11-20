Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Forecast for HP Earnings

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HP opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $44.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

