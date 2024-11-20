Atb Cap Markets Issues Optimistic Outlook for Mattr Earnings

Get Mattr alerts:

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mattr in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

In other Mattr news, Director Kevin Nugent acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00. Also, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$74,993.80.

