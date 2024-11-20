Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,718 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 960,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Novanta by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,457,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.77. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.92 and a 12 month high of $187.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $636,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,954,110.19. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $1,347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,845.40. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,686. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

