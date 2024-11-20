Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.50 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 233.04 ($2.96). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 234 ($2.97), with a volume of 23,185 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.50. The company has a market cap of £177.76 million, a P/E ratio of 334.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.57%.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

