Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

